The LSU football team had quite the feast at a Buffalo Wild Wings in advance of the Citrus Bowl matchup with Louisville.

If their appetite is any indication of how hungry the Tigers are for a win, Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals don’t have a prayer.

#LSU football has an entire Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant reserved. pic.twitter.com/LhrgxUpKLW — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2016

The final damage?

#LSU football players consumed 4,000 wings tonight, a Buffalo Wild Wings manager says. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2016

How many wings did Ed Orgeron eat? “A lot. I like wings.”#LSU pic.twitter.com/22FoMJpnOQ — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2016

In case you were wondering, at 72 calories per wing, that tops out at about 288,000 calories.