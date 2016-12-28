The LSU football team had quite the feast at a Buffalo Wild Wings in advance of the Citrus Bowl matchup with Louisville.
If their appetite is any indication of how hungry the Tigers are for a win, Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals don’t have a prayer.
#LSU football has an entire Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant reserved. pic.twitter.com/LhrgxUpKLW
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2016
More of #LSU entering BWW. pic.twitter.com/HpZJuHbAze
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2016
The final damage?
#LSU football players consumed 4,000 wings tonight, a Buffalo Wild Wings manager says.
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2016
How many wings did Ed Orgeron eat?
“A lot. I like wings.”#LSU pic.twitter.com/22FoMJpnOQ
— Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 28, 2016
In case you were wondering, at 72 calories per wing, that tops out at about 288,000 calories.