LSU&#039;s football team ate an astonishing amount of chicken wings

By news@wgmd.com -
21

The LSU football team had quite the feast at a Buffalo Wild Wings in advance of the Citrus Bowl matchup with Louisville.

If their appetite is any indication of how hungry the Tigers are for a win, Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals don’t have a prayer.

The final damage?

In case you were wondering, at 72 calories per wing, that tops out at about 288,000 calories.

gallery: The one player you need to know from every college football bowl team

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR