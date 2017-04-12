Some of the “Real Housewives of New York City” stars believe the Countess married a cheating Tom, but that’s not the case, according to the proud Luann D’Agostino — formerly Luann de Lesseps.

“Things are solid,” said the 51-year-old reality TV star told Fox News about her recent marriage to CEO Tom D’Agostino Jr., which took place on New Year’s Eve 2016. “We’ve been through a lot and we made it to the other side, and we’re strong from it…”

‘REAL HOUSEWIFE’ ON HER DIVORCE

However, not everyone is feeling their wedded bliss. On the show’s ninth season, which premiered earlier this month, audiences witnessed Ramona Singer bringing up rumors of Tom’s infidelity. And according Singer, who once dated Tom — as did castmate Sonja Morgan, Luann should watch out for his alleged friendship with an ex-girlfriend, which she believes is too close for comfort.

Luann isn’t having any of it.

“I just think she’s obsessed!” she said on her frenemy’s allegations. “She’s obsessed with my love life. Get your own love life. Stay out of my love life if it’s not going to better my life. I don’t go after about the men she’s dating or about her past or divorce… So I feel like she should stay out of my business. I’m a grown woman, I make my own decisions. I’m secured and confident in my decision and in my relationship. That should be enough. And as a friend, she should respect that.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Luann also added that she hasn’t confronted Tom about his reported wandering eye because Ramona’s claims are too outlandish to be taken seriously.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous,” she said. “She talks and talks, but there’s no proof. I don’t believe it for one second. I think she’s just way too into investigative reporting and being Nancy Drew. So I don’t even bother. It’s a waste.”

Ramona isn’t the only one to have suspicions. In 2016, Bethenny Frankel learned that just two nights before the couple’s engagement party, Tom kissed another woman — and she had a photo to prove it. According to Luann, she and Tom had a dispute, which prompted him to retaliate with the former flame. Luann forgave him and chose to marry Tom months later.

“I knew that it didn’t mean anything to him and that he still loves me,” she explained. “I knew that he was deeply sorry for it. And really, if you can’t forgive the people that you love, how can you move forward? I decided to move forward and it’s made us stronger as a couple. We got past it. I mean, this happened over a year ago. We’ve gotten married. We’re newlyweds, and right now, I’m all about our positive future together.”

As for Ramona’s insistence that the couple must have an open relationship?

“Absolutely not,” she said. “We’re very happy and that’s not true. I know my truth. Ramona can talk all she wants, but it doesn’t make it real… I’m a woman who knows what I want and I’m a pretty good judge of character. I know Tom and they really don’t. I appreciate their concerns and I understand them, but it doesn’t change the fact that Tom and I love each other and we’re very much committed to each other. We have moved forward. They haven’t. We’re happy. There’s no better proof than that.”

While Luann is happily playing the role of wife, she hasn’t completely ruled out revisiting the past.

“Everyone keeps saying, ‘You should do a song with Erika Jayne!’” she said of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Erika Girardi and her pop singer alter ego. “I only met her once so I don’t really know her that well. But we’ll see, you never know. I’m a newlywed, so I’m focused on my marriage right now. But it is possible that I could do another dance song soon.”

“The Real Housewives of New York City” airs Wednesday nights on Bravo TV.