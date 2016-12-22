Lucy's topless pics hacked

“Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale has turned to the courts to get nude pictures of herself removed from a website

Hale’s attorney, Marty Singer, sent a strongly worded warning to website Celeb Jihad after they posted private photos allegedly from the actress’ cell phone, TMZ reports.

In the letter, Singer makes it clear that the photos are the property of Hale, 27, and that they were meant to be sent to a friend, not published online. Singer alleges that someone hacked into her phone to snag the snaps, which feature Hale completely topless in one and exposing her nipples in another.

Reps for Hale and Singer didn’t immediately return a request for comment.

This article originally appeared in Page Six.