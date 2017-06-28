Luis Castillo on his home debut, Schebler&#039;s homer-saving catch

By news@wgmd.com -
18

The Reds rookie breaks down his second Major League start.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Tucker Barnhart expects big things from Luis Castillo

Tucker Barnhart expects big things from Luis Castillo

Just now

Luis Castillo on his home debut, Schebler's homer-saving catch

Luis Castillo on his home debut, Schebler’s homer-saving catch

Just now

HIGHLIGHT: Reds beat Brewers on game-ending, strike-out-throw-out double play

HIGHLIGHT: Reds beat Brewers on game-ending, strike-out-throw-out double play

Just now

Jose Ramirez reacts to crucial stop that prevented Texas from scoring

Jose Ramirez reacts to crucial stop that prevented Texas from scoring

15 mins ago

Indians starter Trevor Bauer finding success going to breaking ball early

Indians starter Trevor Bauer finding success going to breaking ball early

15 mins ago

HIGHLIGHT: Zimmer covers a ton of ground to make diving catch in center

HIGHLIGHT: Zimmer covers a ton of ground to make diving catch in center

15 mins ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR