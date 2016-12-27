SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) Tyler Lydon had 20 points and 10 rebounds and Syracuse overcame a sluggish start to dominate Cornell 80-56 Tuesday.

Taurean Thompson had 18 points, Tyus Battle 16 and Andrew White III chipped in with 12 in the final non-conference game for Syracuse (8-5). John Gillon had seven assists and zero turnovers off the bench.

The Orange proved too much inside for the undersized Big Red, outscoring Cornell (3-9) 38-26 in the paint. Syracuse had 18 second-chance points, scored 19 points off 12 Cornell turnovers and outrebounded the Big Red 41-32.

The Orange hit eight 3-pointers, four apiece by Lydon and Battle. The rest of the Syracuse roster was 0 for 9 from behind the arc.

Troy Whiteside led Cornell with 13 points. Matt Morgan scored 10 and Stone Gettings pulled down nine rebounds.

Cornell held a 16-14 lead with 11:17 to go in the first, hitting six of its first 10 shots, when Syracuse went on a 28-9 run to end the first 20 minutes with a 42-25 lead. Lydon keyed the outburst with two 3-pointers and layup. Tyler Roberson electrified the crowd with a putback slam and his alley-oop jam from Gillon ended the half. The Orange was never headed after that, outscoring Cornell by seven after intermission.

The Big Red hit just four of its next 19 field goal attempts after its hot start.

BIG PICTURE

Cornell held tough for nearly 10 minutes but Syracuse’s size and athleticism took over.

Syracuse has shown it can beat up on lesser teams but is winless (0-5) against teams from power conferences.

UP NEXT:

Cornell hosts UMass-Lowell on Thursday.

Syracuse begins ACC play Sunday at Boston College