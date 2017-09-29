Lynda Carter, who portrayed Wonder Woman on the iconic 1970s television show, has slammed James Cameron for his continued criticism of the summer’s blockbuster reboot.

Last month, the “Avatar” director called the “Wonder Woman” movie a “step backwards.”

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over Wonder Woman has been so misguided,” Cameron said in an interview with The Guardian. “She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing! I’m not saying I didn’t like the movie but, to me, it’s a step backwards.”

Cameron went on to say that he believed one of his popular protagonists, Sarah Connor from the “Terminator” franchise, set a better example for female leading characters in movies.

“Sarah Connor was not a beauty icon. She was strong, she was troubled, she was a terrible mother, and she earned the respect of the audience through pure grit,” he said. “And to me, [the benefit of characters like Sarah] is so obvious. I mean, half the audience is female!”

“Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins responded to Cameron’s comments and said the “Titanic” director did not understand what “Wonder Woman” stood for because he is not a woman.

Cameron, 63, did not stop there. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cameron said Gal Gadot’s portrayal of the superhero did not “break ground.”

“She was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting,” Cameron said of Gadot. “She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground. They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the 60s.”

Carter, 66, responded to the director’s comments on “Wonder Woman” in a Facebook post Thursday.

“To James Cameron -STOP dissing WW: You poor soul. Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women–we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised. This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron–because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So–STOP IT,” Carter wrote.

On Friday, Carter posted an article regarding her comments to Cameron and wrote: “He deserves to be called out!”