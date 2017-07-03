Lynden Trail Finds Out He's Having A Baby Boy

Last March, quarterback Kirk Cousins got pretty creative with his baby’s gender reveal, throwing a football at a target that exploded into some blue powder to reveal a baby boy was on the way for him and his wife, Julie.

Over the weekend, linebacker Lynden Trail had his turn to find out the gender of his baby, but opted for a less challenging reveal, tearing open a bag of blue baloons with his girlfriend MIchelle to reveal a son was on the way.

Because teammate Will Compton likes to get creative with Instagram captions these days, Trail decided to let him caption his Instagram video for him.

“Another inspired caption by @_willcompton! ‘So they told me we were going to Disneyland so I walked outside and didn’t see any roller coasters or nothing associated with Disneyland so they told me to rip this bag open cause it had candy in it and I was super excited! But there were only blue balloons in there I guess having a boy ain’t that bad ! Thank you lord! There was women in my past who told me my first child would be a girl and a dude would break her heart in the future STFU Out here praying on my downfall 嵐嵐嵐’-TRAIL✊7️⃣ #TEAMBOY ❤️”

Congrats to Lynden. and his eventual Lynden Jr.