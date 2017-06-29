Lance Lynn was happy to get a win over the Diamondbacks on Thursday but is still looking forward to stringing some wins together at the upcoming 10-game homestand.

More FOX Sports Midwest Videos Cecil on his early struggles: ‘That wasn’t the guy the Cardinals signed’ Waino ‘thankful’ for bad Baltimore start Rosenthal on mound condition: ‘I just wanted to keep grooving’ Matheny says Waino had ‘probably the best fastball he’s had all season’ Gyorko: Cardinals had a ‘bad taste’ left after previous night’s loss WATCH: Molina extends hitting streak to 14 games while driving in two More FOX Sports Midwest Videos »