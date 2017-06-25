Lynx-Stars Twi-lights: Minnesota shoots past Stars with big fourth quarter

Miss out on any of the action from the Minnesota Lynx’s 87-78 win over the San Antonio Stars?
We’ve got you covered.
Check out all the best clips from the win, including a great block by Sylvia Fowles:
#LosLynx‘s Reeve: Maya Moore’s last game was her best of the season so far pic.twitter.com/SSCBUzeD6t
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 25, 2017
Reeve on #LosLynx‘s core of Augustus, Brunson, Moore & Whalen: ‘Their leadership is second to none’ pic.twitter.com/YPzN6s2END
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 25, 2017
#LosLynx get the turnover and Fowles knocks it in! Watch @MinnesotaLynx now on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/wGfVqvYExx pic.twitter.com/VxkrEiGBdj
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 25, 2017
Tough shot from @MooreMaya! Watch @MinnesotaLynx now on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/wGfVqvYExx pic.twitter.com/EbGDAzV85u
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 25, 2017
#LosLynx lead 36-31 at the half. @Lindsay_13: ‘We’ve got to get some stops’ pic.twitter.com/H7kgGQ7whD
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 26, 2017
#LosLynx asst. coach James Wade on second-half strategy pic.twitter.com/5YqIfJbvJF
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 26, 2017
#LosLynx‘s @seimoneaugustus sinks another 3! Watch @MinnesotaLynx now on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/wGfVqvYExx pic.twitter.com/CTqikFjiHe
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 26, 2017
#LosLynx‘s @SylviaFowles gets the stop! Watch @MinnesotaLynx now on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/wGfVqvYExx pic.twitter.com/0pAhNQg9yW
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 26, 2017
.@Da20one for 3, #LosLynx on 12-0 run! Watch @MinnesotaLynx now on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/wGfVqvYExx pic.twitter.com/fGejgvSDo7
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 26, 2017
#LosLynx‘s @SylviaFowles with the left-hand basket! Watch @MinnesotaLynx now on @fsnorth, #FOXSportsGO: https://t.co/wGfVqvYExx pic.twitter.com/dUd5wiI29i
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 26, 2017
#LosLynx‘s @SylviaFowles reacts after an 87-78 win pic.twitter.com/X1DQIQzjOZ
— FOX Sports North (@fsnorth) June 26, 2017