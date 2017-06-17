Machado dazzles with off-balance strike to first

Despite being off-balance, Machado threw a perfect strike to first baseman Trey Mancini.

“To make it even better, I had a good look at it. It’s probably foul. It’s probably a foul ball,” Orioles manager Buck Showalter said. “So, yeah. The most amazing thing is the throw and the velocity he can create from that arm angle. I was talking to Brian Butterfield, the third-base coach of the Red Sox, he was talking about how he’s got a first-class seat there. One of the differences is the velocity and arm strength [Machado] can create from different slots and throw accurately.

“Think about the bar that he has set for himself. I can’t say it now, but when I’m through, one day I’ll tell you how I really feel about where he rates, comparatively speaking.”