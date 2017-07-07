The Twins, however, began chipping away, scoring twice in the fourth after four straight hits from Miguel Sano, Max Kepler, Vargas and Eddie Rosario before Gimenez was plunked with the bases loaded. They then broke through in the fifth with an RBI double from Robbie Grossman, an RBI single from Kepler, Vargas’ two-run double and Gimenez’s RBI single. Byron Buxton helped add two insurance runs in the eighth against Zach Britton with a two-out RBI single before showcasing his speed by scoring on a single to left-center from Brian Dozier. He reached a max speed of 30.6 feet per second, per Statcast™.

The win was made possible by Minnesota’s bullpen, which tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings after Jorge departed, having given up six runs on seven hits over 2 2/3 innings. Rookie Trevor Hildenberger threw 2 1/3 scoreless frames to get the win, while Brandon Kintzler recorded his American League-leading 24th save on the same day he was named an All-Star.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Vargas doubles up: Vargas, who was recalled from Triple-A Rochester before the game, made his presence felt with a game-tying two-run double as part of Minnesota’s five-run fifth. Vargas crushed a 1-0 fastball from reliever Miguel Castro to left-center-field to help Minnesota tie the game. Gimenez followed with a bloop RBI single into center to give the Twins the lead.

Pressly escapes jam: Reliever Ryan Pressly came in with a runner on in the sixth after the Twins took the lead, and promptly gave up a single to put two runners on. After a sacrifice bunt, Pressly beared down, striking out Ruben Tejada and getting Smith to ground out to short to end the inning and preserve the lead.