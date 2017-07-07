Machado homers in first two at-bats vs. Twins

In the first, Machado followed up Seth Smith‘s solo shot to lead off the game with one of his own. He launched a 1-0 fastball to right field, which went an estimated 382 feet and had an exit velocity of 104.5 mph, per Statcast™. It was the sixth time this year the O’s hit back-to-back shots, and the first time they did it to start a game since May 20, 2016.

Twins starter Felix Jorge turned to his off-speed stuff in the third inning, but the result was the same. Machado smacked a 1-0 changeup 386 feet with an exit velocity of 97.6 mph. His three-run shot served as the statement blow during a four-run third inning, which ultimately chased Jorge from the game.