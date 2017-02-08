• World Baseball Classic tickets | Rules for 2017 WBC

The World Baseball Classic runs from March 6-22. In the U.S., games will air live exclusively in English on MLB Network and on an authenticated basis via MLBNetwork.com/watch, while ESPN Deportes and WatchESPN will provide the exclusive Spanish-language coverage. MLB.TV Premium subscribers in the U.S. will have access to watch every tournament game live on any of the streaming service’s 400-plus supported devices. Internationally, the tournament will be distributed across all forms of television, internet, mobile and radio in territories excluding the U.S., Puerto Rico and Japan. Get tickets for games at Marlins Park, Tokyo Dome, Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, Estadio Charros de Jalisco in Mexico, Petco Park, as well as the Championship Round at Dodger Stadium, while complete coverage — including schedules, video, stats and gear — is available at WorldBaseballClassic.com.

Of the group, the Orioles are most concerned with Givens, who is a big part of their bullpen. The righty, playing in his first World Baseball Classic, will have to be monitored, innings-wise, during Spring Training to ensure he stays healthy and productive through the year.

Xu is listed as a member of the designated pitcher pool (DPP). Each team has the option of using the DPP, which works like this: A team can use up to 10 designated pitchers but can’t have more than two on its active roster at a time. Those active DPs can be replaced at the beginning of each of the next two rounds, but only by another DP. Once a DP has been replaced, he cannot return to the active roster for a subsequent round.

Using Team USA as an example, Danny Duffy and Tanner Roark are the active DPs for the first round of pool play, so they can be replaced on the roster before the second round or the championship round, but only by one of the team’s other DPs. And if a DP joins for the second round, he can be replaced for the championship round.