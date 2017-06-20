Machado notches 10th career multi-HR game

Machado, who has slipped to fourth among American League third baseman in All-Star voting, put the O’s on the board with a solo homer in the first inning to cut into Cleveland’s 2-0 lead. He struck again off Tomlin in the fifth, delivering a homer to left field that marked his 15th long ball of the season. The second homer, which also scored Seth Smith and Ruben Tejada, tied the game at 5.
Machado’s solo homer to left
CLE@BAL: Machado cranks a solo home run to left
Manny Machado launches a towering solo home run into the seats in left field, getting the Orioles on the board in the bottom of the 1st
Machado, who also had an infield single Tuesday night, now has 10 career multi-homer games.
