“There’s other priorities out there, and I got it. I have two years left, and it’s out of my control. I can’t go out there and tell them, ‘Hey, I want this.’ It’s not like that,” Machado said. “They know I want to play here. This is my organization. This is the team I want to play for. They drafted me, I came up through the organization. I’ve done everything with this team. This is the only team I know, so I’m all for it.

“I’d rather win a ring than sign a long-term contract. They’re doing the right things to put the right pieces in the right direction, so when the time comes, I know they’re going to come up and try to get something done. But for the meantime, we’re just trying to go out there and put the best 25 guys out on the field and see what happens.”

It will take a sizable commitment to keep Machado, who avoided arbitration earlier this month. If he reaches free agency, early projections say he could perhaps warrant a record-breaking deal.

Orioles closer Zach Britton, who will also be a free agent after the 2018 season, said that there haven’t been any active discussions with him, though there’s “mutual interest” between both sides on keeping the left-hander.