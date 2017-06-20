Machado, who just missed a third homer in the seventh, went deep twice off Indians starter Josh Tomlin for a four-RBI night. Tomlin went 4 2/3 innings and was charged with five runs on eight hits, including three homers. Jonathan Schoop provided the other homer for the O’s, belting a solo shot in the second inning.
Machado’s second homer of game
CLE@BAL: Machado cranks his second homer of the game
Manny Machado launches a three-run jack to left-center field for his second homer of the night, tying the game at 5 in the bottom of the 5th
The Indians went up early on Orioles starter Chris Tillman with Edwin Encarnacion‘s mammoth blast. Encarnacion sent Tillman’s 3-1 pitch into the second deck of the left-field seats — just the second ball to land there all year — for a two-run homer and his 17th of the season. The ball went 454 feet, according to Statcast™, his second-longest homer of the year. It was just the fourth ball to reach the second deck in Camden Yards history.
Statcast: Edwin’s 454-ft. homer
CLE@BAL: Encarnacion launches a 454-foot homer
Statcast measures the exit velocity, launch angle and projected distance of Edwin Encarnacion’s home run
The Tribe added another trio in the fourth, with Austin Jackson driving in a run and Francisco Lindor doubling in two.
Tillman went four innings plus one batter, giving up five earned runs on eight hits, three walks and two wild pitches.
