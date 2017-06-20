Madonna drops 26-year-old boy toy for 31-year-old model, says report

He’s no longer in vogue.

Pop diva Madonna, 58, has traded in her sexy, decades-younger model boyfriend — who had been living with her more than a year — for a slightly older version, The Post has learned.

The Material Girl split from toned boy toy Aboubakar “Brooklin” Soumahoro, 26 — sending him packing from her Manhattan pad — before moving on to 31-year-old model Kevin Sampaio, insiders dished.

Onlookers assumed that Soumahoro, an Ivory Coast model, was just Madge’s flavor of the week.

But the relationship had secretly gotten serious, sources said.

The beefcake fashion plate lived for more than a year at the singer’s tony Upper East Side abode, got close to her kids — and even pushed to parent them, causing domestic friction, the sources said.

Madonna’s ugly international custody battle over her oldest son, Rocco, with his father, British director Guy Richie, didn’t help, insiders said.

Soumahoro recently moved out of her home, according to the sources.

The singer has since been spotted on a romantic getaway in Lisbon, Portugal, with Sampaio, Radar Online reported.

Soumahoro is taking the breakup in stride, said one source, who noted that the model had a good run as the star’s main man.

Madonna — whose lovers have included former Yankee slugger Alex Rodriguez, ex-basketball star Dennis Rodman and actor Warren Beatty — met Soumahoro at a party in London years ago and was immediately smitten, sources said.

Soumahoro moved to New York roughly five years ago to pursue a modeling career and later left to try his luck in London.

After Madonna booted Soumahoro, it took her a while to seriously commit to Sampaio, according to Radar Online.

“Madonna did not want to go public with Kevin until now because she was just trying to get to know him better and she wanted to make sure that she could trust him,” a source close to Madge had told Radar.

“She was impressed by the fact that . . . he did not go running to the press and that he kept their romance private.”

In March, she was spotted at a Meatpacking District restaurant getting cozy with a mystery man — who didn’t appear to be Soumahoro or Sampaio.

A rep for Madonna would say only, “Not true,” when contacted by The Post and refused to elaborate.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.