Madonna is very unhappy about the election of President Trump, and she let the crowd at the Women’s March in Washington know it without holding back during a profanity-laced speech.

“I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White,” the 58-year-old pop star said, before dropping an f-bomb and using another vulgarity in some advice for Pres. Trump.

Later, the singer performed two of her hits, “Express Yourself” and “Human Nature.” During the latter, she led the crowd in a chant of “I’M NOT YOUR BITCH!”

A range of other performers and activists, including singers Alicia Keyes and Janelle Monae, trans advocate and writer Janet Mock,and filmmaker Michael Moore, also appeared onstage.