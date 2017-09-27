Madonna uses $600 mask on her butt to keep the skin soft

At 59, Madonna has the skin of a three-year-old vampire, and now you can, too. The singer’s skincare line, MDNA Skin, just launched Tuesday — though she says she’s been obsessive about taking care of her skin her entire life.

“I never went to the beach, I never smoked a cigarette, I was never interested in the normal juvenile delinquency paths, and I’m happy about that because my skin ended up looking good,” she told a group of beauty editors at the line’s launch on Tuesday afternoon.

Her line of six products, ranging from $50 for a face wash to $600 for a chrome clay mask and removal device set, are designed in collaboration with her dermatologist, Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank. Active ingredients include thermal mineral water, olive oil and clay from the Montecatini village in Italy, and are meant to help customers get Madonna’s taut, wrinkle-free visage.

But she says she won’t market her products as “anti-aging,” following a recent trend that caught fire when Allure Magazine announced it banned the phrase from its pages and site.

“I do believe we live in a very agist society that’s unkind toward women,” she said, answering a question from The Post. “I think it’s ridiculous that we have to hide our age or not be able to embrace it — I’m 106. I think we have to go the other way, and stop cheating and pretending. Just take care of yourself a little bit every day and love who you are.”

Taking care of herself means using her products all over, from forehead to elbows and even her famous derriere.

“I’ve used the chrome clay mask on my butt,” she told the group. “Don’t you want soft skin on your butt? Don’t other people look at your butt? Your butt has an audience! I encourage it. Maybe you can ask your significant other to remove it for you.

“Put it on, you lay down, he or she can rub your feet while your mask is sinking in for 7 to 10 minutes. And then you can get some magnetic head on your behind,” she said, referring to the magnetic wand tool that you wave over your clay-covered skin to help remove the clay and whatever impurities it absorbed.

She says that she also uses the line’s serum on her knees, dabs the leftover liquid from her eye masks on her elbows, and sprays $180 rosewater mist everywhere — “I attack my kids with it,” she says.

The tony line is a far cry from the scrappy beauty experimentation she used to do back in the day, she admits.

“I remember when I lived on the Lower East Side, and I really didn’t have much cash,” she said. “There was a salon on 7th street, between First and Second Avenue. There was a girl in the back, and — I know this is weird — she was a heroin addict, and she gave amazing facials. And I would go with her, and we’d do trades. So for me, skin was always important to me, and I took care of my skin from a young age.”

Find the line at Barneys’ Madison Avenue location, and online at barneys.com.

This article originally appeared on New York Post