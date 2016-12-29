42.4 F
Madrid to lift unprecedented car restrictions as smog eases

  • In this photo taken on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015, a layer of smog covers the four towers that mark Madrid's skyline in Madrid, Spain. Madrid's town hall hopes to sharply reduce pollution levels by limiting vehicle circulation for the first time according to registration plate numbers. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

  • A layer of smog covers the skyline, as the sun sets in Madrid, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Madrid's town hall hopes to sharply reduce pollution levels by limiting vehicle circulation for the first time according to registration plate numbers. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

  • A layer of smog covers the skyline as people stand atop a hill at the Tio Pio park at sunset in Madrid, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Madrid's town hall hopes to sharply reduce pollution levels by limiting vehicle circulation for the first time according to registration plate numbers. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

MADRID –  Madrid’s town hall says smog levels have dropped enough to allow the city to end unprecedented restrictions it had announced on vehicle circulation.

City environment councilor Ines Sabanes said Thursday’s ban on vehicles with plates ending in an even number will not be extended. Other measures, including a ban on street parking for non-residents and reduced speed limits, will continue.

Madrid ordered the traffic limits, a first for a Spanish city, due to excess levels of nitrogen dioxide in the air.

Sabanes said weather conditions continued to be bad, mainly due to a lack of rain and wind, and authorities would continue to monitor the situation.

