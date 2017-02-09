Magic Johnson Returns as Advisor to Jeanie Buss

Magic Johnson will advise ownership on basketball and business.

On the verge of another unsuccessful season, something is finally starting to move behind the scenes in Lakers’ management.

Jim Buss’s self-imposed deadline is getting closer and the results are far from what he hoped. A Western Conference Final is totally out of reach (damn, the eighth place too) and he can no longer delay and retract what he said.

With a move that many fans have been waiting for years, Jeanie has hired Lakers legend Magic Johnson in a role which branches off in every direction, from basketball to business. “We are thrilled and honored to add Magic’s expertise and abilities, and I look forward to working alongside him” said Jeanie, whom Magic will directly report to.

We very well know what this means. She has never had nothing to do with basketball operations, leaving that to her brother, and she is obviously sick of years of underachieving while being the face of the franchise and reassuring fans that everything will be ok.

Magic will bring some basketball knowledge to help Jim Buss in the decision-making (though he “is calling the shots”) and will act as a connection between front office and ownership.

“Everyone knows my love for the Lakers. Over the years, I have considered other management opportunities, however my devotion to the game and Los Angeles make the Lakers my first and only choice. I will do everything in my power to help return the Lakers to their rightful place among the elite teams of the NBA.”

He has reportedly already had discussions with the main staffers: Mitch Kupchak, Luke Walton and Jim Buss, planning a longer meeting with the latter. He also had a conversation with D’Angelo Russell about his role of leader.

What everyone wonders is how long this cooperation between the former MVP and the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations will last. According to Kevin Ding, Jim was not even aware of Magic’s hiring until shortly before the announcement. This looks like a strong signal that this summer Jeanie will finally take control and reinvent the front office, maybe disposing of her brother and Kupchak and putting Magic in full command.

Not a bad scenario. And let’s be honest, what the vast majority of Lakers fans wish.

What do you think? Is Magic Johnson going to be the next GM for the Lakers? Or should Jim Buss and Mitch Kupchak receive more time keeping Magic as an advisor?

More from Lake Show Life

This article originally appeared on