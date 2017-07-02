Magic open up with 21-0 run, top Heat in Summer League action

Orlando topped Miami 81-68 in the second game of the day. The Magic started the game on a 21-0 run and never trailed, though Miami got within five at one point in the second half.

Jonathan Isaac impressed for the Magic, with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The No. 6 overall draft pick this year out of Florida State has had his college coach, Seminoles boss Leonard Hamilton, watching his first two games.

Okaro White scored 15 and Bam Adebayo had 14 for Miami. Adebayo, the No. 14 draft pick, shot only 4 for 16.