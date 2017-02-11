Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at Dallas Mavericks

Orlando Magic 20-35 Dallas Mavericks 21-32

Time/TV: 9 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Mavericks by 6.5

Tickets: $20-$1,030 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Magic 95, Mavericks 87 in Orlando on Nov. 19; Tonight in Dallas

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 98.4 100.9 107.2 49.2 21.5 13.5 24.1 Dallas 93.5 104.2 106.4 50.6 18.3 12.4 22.4

1) Aaron Gordon will miss his second consecutive game with a bone bruise in his right foot on Saturday, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

2) Deron Williams has been upgraded to questionable and could return to the Dallas Mavericks’ lineup tonight, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

3) Mario Hezonja looks to take a step up with his latest chance in the starting lineup. He will get his second consecutive start tonight.

4) The Orlando Magic’s point guard rotation is in flux again as they are unable to find stability there, Evan Dunlap of Orlando Pinstriped Post writes. C.J. Watson will start his second straight game, Frank Vogel said Friday.

5) Dirk Nowitzki has rediscovered his clutch gene, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram writes.

6) Serge Ibaka’s list of suitors is growing as the trade deadline gets closer. Kohl Rast of The Smoking Cuban says the Dallas Mavericks should avoid entering the Serge Ibaka sweepstakes.

7) Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban hailed Wesley Matthews and Harrison Barnes as perfect culture fits for this Dallas Mavericks team.

8) Orlando Magic general manager Rob Hennigan may be getting a second chance even if this season ends in disaster.

9) There is still a little bit of concern that the Dallas Mavericks cannot continue their hot streak. That makes Saturday’s game a big proving point for the team’s gaining Playoff momentum, Kohl Rast of The Smoking Cuban writes

10) Mark Cuban has been an outspoken businessman against President Donald Trump, but he acknowledged CEOs of public companies are in a tough situation when speaking about the current political climate, Dwain Price of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram writes.

