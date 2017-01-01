Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at Indiana Pacers

Orlando Magic 15-19 Indiana Pacers 16-18

Time/TV: 6 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Pacers by 6

Tickets: $10-$895 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Pacers 88, Magic 69 on Nov. 14 in Indianapolis; Tonight in Indianapolis; Feb. 1 in Orlando; April 8 in Orlando

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 97.4 100.6 105.3 49.0 21.3 13.0 24.1 Indiana 99.9 102.8 104.7 50.0 19.7 14.1 26.6

1) Evan Fournier is still questionable for tonight’s game after participating in part of practice Saturday.

2) January may once again shape the rest of the Orlando Magic’s season.

3) Frank Vogel still casts a shadow over the Indiana Pacers, Ben Gibson of 8 Points, 9 Seconds writes.

4) The Orlando Magic hope to regain their defensive identity and find consistency in what should be a difficult January, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes. The Magic hope the new year brings more consistency, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

5) Like the Orlando Magic, January will tell Indiana Pacers fans all they need to know about their team, Ben Gibson of 8 Points, 9 Seconds writes.

6) Al Jefferson provides a unique challenge for defenses when he comes in with the Indiana Pacers second unit, Jordan J. Wilson of the Indianapolis Star writes.

7) For the New Year, we look back at the Orlando Magic’s top 10 games of 2016.

8) 2016 was indeed a year of transition and urgency for the Orlando Magic.

9) With rumors flying around even still about DeMarcus Cousins, Zach Oliver of Orlando Pinstriped Post writes why it may not be a great idea to go after the troubled star.

10) Matt Moore of CBS Sports goes looking for a deal for the Miami Heat’s Goran Dragic.

11) James Herbert of CBS Sports lists a few teams that could use Brandon Knight more than the Phoenix Suns.

12) Paul George scored 31 in leading the Indiana Pacers over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.

13) Josh Cohen of OrlandoMagic.com ranks the top centers in the league so far this season.

14) Myles Turner is helping the homeless in Indiana through WARM.

