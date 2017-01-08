Magic Wands: Orlando Magic at Los Angeles Lakers

Orlando Magic 16-22 Los Angeles Lakers 14-26

Time/TV: 9:30 p.m./FSFlorida

Line: Lakers by 2.5

Tickets: $32-$3,347 on SeatGeek

Season Series: Magic 109, Lakers 90 in Orlando on Dec. 23; Tonight in Los Angeles

Pace Off. Rtg. Def. Rtg. eFG% O.Reb.% TO% FTR Orlando 97.4 101.0 105.8 49.1 22.0 13.1 22.9 L.A. Lakers 100.4 104.5 110.0 50.1 26.1 15.3 27.6

1) As the midpoint to the season creeps closer, our Kenny Oliver asks who is the Orlando Magic’s leader?

2) The Orlando Magic hope another long road trip can bring them together again. They are hoping they can continue their surprising road success, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel writes.

3) The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a new front office savior, Mark Heisler of the Orange County Register writes.

4) Going big cost the Orlando Magic against the Houston rockets and some of their big lineups continue to be areas of weakness, Zach Oliver of Orlando Pinstriped Post writes.

5) The Los Angeles Lakers certainly are not lacking in one area. That is the glass, Davide Tovani of Lake Show Life writes.

6) Brandon Ingram showed flashes of what he could be for the Los Angeles Lakers against the Miami Heat on Friday, Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll writes.

7) Luol Deng is becoming more comfortable playing within the Los Angeles Lakers’ offense, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times writes.

8) The Orlando Magic are hoping for a repeat of their performance the last time they played the Los Angeles Lakers, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com writes.

9) Thomas Robinson and Metta World Peace survived the cut down date and their contracts are now fully guaranteed.

10) James Herbert of CBS Sports lists 25 players who could be on the move this trade deadline, including Nikola Vucevic.

11) We take a look at the rumors around the NBA as the trade season appears in full swing.

12) Our Vincent McMillan breaks down a proposal from Hoops Habit involving Jimmy Butler.

