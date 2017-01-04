Magnolia Gas Station Robbery

The Delaware State Police are investigating a robbery of a Magnolia area gas station that happened Tuesday night. The incident occurred just after 9 p.m. at the Uncle Sam’s Market on West Birdie Lane when the suspect went to the counter with a handgun and demanded money. He was given the money and ran from the store. He is a black man, 5’10” tall, 175-200 pounds, wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black sneakers. Any information should be sent to State Police or Crime Stoppers.