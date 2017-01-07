21.2 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Saturday, January 7, 2017
Main Baltic news agency targeted by cyber attack

By FOX News -
COPENHAGEN, Denmark –  The main Baltic news agency says a cyberattack that disrupted its service for 10 hours.

The Baltic News Service says the attackers targeted “servers in the BNS network” at around 2 p.m. Friday.

The agency says it managed to get the system up and running again around Friday midnight, adding its services were functioning normally Saturday.

BNS did not say who it suspected was behind the attack.

Tallinn-based BNS sends out news from Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania in those three Baltic languages, and in English and Russian.

