Maine shootings: Gunman kills 3, wounds 4th before being shot dead by police

A gunman killed three people and wounded a fourth in a series of shootings early Wednesday along a country road in Maine before he was shot dead by responding deputies, officials said.

Maine State Police said the shootings took place around 7:30 a.m. on Russell Road in Madison, about 40 miles north of Augusta. Somerset County Deputies arriving at the scene confronted the gunman before he was shot and killed. No police officers were injured in the rampage, according to state police.

“There are a number of different scenes,” Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland told reporters.

Deputies responding to an emergency call uncovered a grisly scene with three victims at different locations along the road, Somerset County Sheriff Dale Lancaster told the Associated Press.

The gunman left the scene after killing the three people but returned and shot the fourth person while deputies were in the area, and the deputies then fatally shot him, Lancaster said.

The investigation was focusing on a home where a neighbor said there had been a party and fireworks the night before, on the Fourth of July. Police remained at the site neighbor Wayne Parlin told the AP, whose driveway was blocked by investigators.

Authorities did not immediately identify the gunman or the victims, and were expected to provide a briefing later Wednesday.

A selectwoman in neighboring Skowhegan, Darla Pickett, told the Morning Sentinel newspaper her daughter, Lori Pickett, was one of the three victims.

“I only know my child is gone,” Pickett told the newspaper. “I’m just broken hearted right now I can’t … talk. I just can’t talk. I’m sorry.”

The shootings happened about 4 miles from the center of town in Madison, a town of about 4,800 residents in central Maine.

Related stories…

The attorney general’s office sent investigators to the scene to review the use of deadly force by sheriff’s deputies, FOX 23 reported.

The rampage was the deadliest shooting in Maine since November 2015, when a gunman killed his girlfriend and a 3-year-old girl’s parents before taking his own life in Oakland. The 3-year-old girl was the only survivor of that rampage.

Read more from FOX 23.

Read more from The Morning Sentinel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.