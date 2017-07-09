Scores of firefighters battled a serious blaze in London’s popular Camden Market on Sunday night. The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire was under control early Monday morning, local time, but crews would be “damping down” into the morning. The market is a major tourist attraction with more than 1,000 shops and food outlets. At one point, officials said the first, second and third floors of the north London complex were on fire, and more than 70 firefighters were on the scene. There were no immediate reports of injuries. Camden Market also suffered a major fire in 2008, which forced parts of the complex to be closed for months. In June, another massive fire killed at least 80 people in an apartment tower in west London.

