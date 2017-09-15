Malaysia prepares mass burial for school fire victims

Malaysian authorities are preparing a mass burial for victims of a fire at a private Islamic boarding school, which has sparked outrage and renewed calls for proper regulation of religious schools.

Health Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah says all 23 victims, mostly young boys burnt beyond recognition, have been identified through DNA tests.

At least a dozen graves have been dug at an Islamic cemetery outside Kuala Lumpur for the burial later Friday.

The pre-dawn blaze Thursday at a three-story building blocked the lone exit to the boys’ dormitory on the top floor, trapping them behind barred windows. Officials said the school was operating without a fire safety permit and license.