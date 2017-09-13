Malaysia school fire kills at least 23 students

At least 23 schoolchildren and others have died in a fire at an Islamic religious school near Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, a fire department official said.

The fire started early Thursday on the top floor of the three-story building that may have been used as a dormitory for the students.

According to a fire department statement, two wardens and 23 students died in the fire.

Seven other people were injured and taken to a hospital, with another 11 people rescued from the fire, Reuters reported.

The official said the dead bodies were piled on top of each other, suggesting there might have been a stampede as the students tried to escape. Police were still working to confirm the exact number of dead people.

The building is a special Islamic school where students between ages 5 and 18 learn to memorize the Quran, Reuters reported.

The fire department reportedly raised concerns about fire safety in the past at unregulated and private religious schools, the Malay Mail Online reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.