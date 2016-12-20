Malcolm Jenkins: A True Difference-Maker

Now in the eighth season of his NFL career, Malcolm Jenkins has perspective.

It didn’t come when he was selected No. 14 overall in the 2009 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. It didn’t come from the Super Bowl his team won that same season as the rookie was credited with five tackles in the win over the Indianapolis Colts. But when he was asked to convert to the role of free safety in 2010, he started thinking – thinking about what sort of impact he wanted to have as a player and as a man.

“I started to think about the league and when I’m done with football what do I want to do? Where do I want to invest my money?” recalls Jenkins today. “When it’s all said and done, what would I like to say that I did with all that I have? The answer I came up with is that I want to be able to invest in people.”

