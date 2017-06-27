COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Sri Lanka’s cricket board says fast bowler Lasith Malinga has pleaded guilty to a charge of speaking to the media without permission after he responded to the sports minister’s criticism of the team’s fitness levels.

Sri Lanka Cricket president Thilanga Sumathipala says a special executive committee meeting has been called for Tuesday to decide on the action to be taken. However, the bowler will be free to play in the home series against Zimbabwe starting Friday.

Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara castigated the players for being overweight soon after Sri Lanka failed to reach the semifinals at the recently concluded Champions Trophy in England. Malinga responded by saying the players knew best about the game and likened the minister to a monkey occupying a parrots’ nest.