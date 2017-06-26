Mall brawl leaves officer injured

A mall in San Francisco briefly went on lockdown after a brawl erupted Sunday, leaving one officer injured.

Video of the event showed officers trying to stop the fights breaking out at the mall on Sunday night. Many people were seen running from the mall, which ultimately closed early.

Police said one juvenile was taken into custody; the person’s age was not released.

The officer suffered minor injuries.

The skirmish followed San Francisco’s Pride parade but police said they did not think it was a hate crime or linked to the day’s events, KPIX reported.