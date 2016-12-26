Mall fights send post-holiday shoppers scrambling for exits

Fights have broken out at malls around the country, sending post-holiday shoppers scrambling for the exits.

No one was seriously injured in the mall melees Monday night, which during the panic, also prompted numerous false reports of gunfire.

Police in Ohio tell Cleveland.com that officers used pepper spray to disperse a large crowd following a fight at an upscale shopping mall in Beachwood, just outside of Cleveland.

Police say the incident there appears to have been “loosely organized on social media.”

There were similar disturbances at malls around the country including in New York, Texas and Colorado.

In Memphis, Tennessee, police arrested several people following fights at two malls there.

There’s no official word on whether any of the fights are connected.