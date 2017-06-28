Man accused of killing officer faces capital murder charge

A man accused of killing a Virginia State Police officer has been indicted on a capital murder charge.

Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Herring said a grand jury brought the indictment against Travis Ball on Wednesday.

Ball is accused of shooting 45-year-old Special Agent Michael Walter while the officer was patrolling in a Richmond public housing complex. Ball fled the scene and was arrested after an overnight manhunt.

Walter died of a gunshot wound to the head. The 18-year Virginia State Police veteran was a father of three who previously served in the Marines.

Herring said an arraignment for Ball will be held on Thursday. Ball was previously charged with malicious wounding and firearm charges.

If Ball is convicted of capital murder, he could face the death penalty.