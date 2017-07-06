Man arrested after child left in casino parking garage

Authorities have arrested a man after an 8-year-old child was left in a vehicle outside a casino.

The Shreveport Times reports 28-year-old Jakebrian Jones was charged with child desertion.

Shreveport police said in a news release that casino employees flagged down officers after they discovered the child in a parking lot Tuesday. Investigators worked for nearly two hours to locate a guardian for the child, but were unsuccessful.

The next morning, authorities say Jones was looking for the child in the parking lot. Investigators took Jones into custody and learned that he had left the child in the vehicle while he went inside the casino.

The child was released to its mother. It’s unclear if Jones has a lawyer.

