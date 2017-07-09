Man arrested in 2004 Florida disabled sex battery case

Authorities say a 2004 Florida sexual battery case involving a disabled woman has been solved with the arrest of a suspect just before he was to board a plane to Haiti.

The SunSentinel reports that a judge on Sunday denied bail for 55-year-old Pascal Estime. Investigators arrested Estime a day earlier at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Estime is accused of two counts of sexual battery on a mentally defective person for allegedly assaulting a Boynton Beach woman 13 years ago. Authorities say the assaults led to a pregnancy that was terminated, with the fetus preserved for DNA evidence.

The probe was renewed in 2016, leading investigators to Estime, who provided a DNA sample matching the preserved fetus.

Court records did not list an attorney for Estime.