Man bitten by rattlesnake receives 80 doses of antivenom

A Texas man was released from the hospital a week after he was bitten by a poisonous rattlesnake in his backyard. Milton Richards, 53, required 80 doses of antivenom after getting bit while trying to kill the snake in his backyard on June 18, KCBD-TV reported.

Minutes after the snake bit him on the hand, Richards began experiencing seizures and paralysis, according to the Lamesa Press-Reporter. Relatives rushed him to a the nearest hospital located 25 miles away before he was airlifted to the University Medical Center in Lubbock and placed in the intensive care unit, the news outlet reported.

5 CHILDREN SICKENED BY CHLORINE GAS IN INDOOR POOL, FLORIDA OFFICIALS SAY

Richards reportedly was bitten by the Mojave rattlesnake, which is one of the most poisonous varieties of rattlesnake.

Dr. Christopher Piel, medical director of the emergency center at UMC, told KCBD-TV that treatment for snakebites varies depending on the case. He said not only does it depend on the type of rattlesnake that attacked, but also how much venom was injected and the toxicity the venom displays as to how severe the bite is.

2 NEW PLAGUE CASES CONFIRMED IN NEW MEXICO

A hospital spokesman confirmed to Richards was well enough to head home on Monday, Dallas News reported.