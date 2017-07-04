A garage in Grand Blanc Township, Mich., burned down Monday after a man tried using a smoke bomb to deal with a bees’ nest, MLive.com reports.

“The homeowner was doing something with a smoke bomb trying to get a bees’ nest out of the garage,” Grand Blanc Fire Chief Bob Burdette told the website.

The home suffered minor damage, with nobody hurt, Burdette told Fox News via email on Tuesday. The garage, which wasn’t attached to the house, was a complete loss, he said.

“We really weren’t going to celebrate the Fourth of July so much as we just have fun in our backyard, we like to have barbecues, we had a patio back there,” homeowner Mike Tingley told MLive. “It is depressing losing a place where we had a lot of fun, but everyone is safe and that’s the main thing.”

