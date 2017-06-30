Man captures shark with bare hands: Watch video

A man at Oyster Plank Park in Washington state was filmed catching a shark with his bare hands and the video is now going viral.

The video shows a man, identified as Alex Winn, standing on the dock near the water as he closely follows a shark swimming in the water below. Surrounded by a group of people shouting, Winn jumps in the water and grabs the small shark with his bare hands.

The crowd around Winn cheers and films what’s happening, as Winn holds the shark up in his hands – which he then proceeds to throw on the dock. Another man holds the shark down, which is surrounded by the group and by two curious dogs.

The video was posted to Instagram on Wednesday and has since received more than 15,000 views.

“I let it go right after the vid and made sure he swam off,” Win wrote in the caption to the video.

One of the people on the dock with Winn reportedly commented on the Instagram video, saying, “Of course he put it back. We aren’t savages was out of the water for like 30-45 seconds,” according to IBTimes.com.

Humans pulling marine life from the water they’re in has become increasingly common in recent years.

A shark in the Dominican Republic was killed in June 2016 after tourists and a lifeguard reportedly pulled the fish out of the ocean so they could take pictures with it.