49.1 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, December 29, 2016
Man charged, name written in blood at burglarized home

Man charged, name written in blood at burglarized home

By FOX News -
27

BILLINGS, Mont. –  A 31-year-old man is charged with breaking into two Billings homes, including one where his last name was written on the wall in his own blood.

The Billings Gazette reports (bit.ly/2hAdiVN) Timothy Robert Sloe appeared in Yellowstone County Justice Court on Wednesday. He remained jailed Thursday with his bail set at $5,000.

Prosecutors say a couple left their home for about 90 minutes on Jan. 2. When they returned, they found the doors open, a broken window, the name “Sloe” on the wall in blood and a shotgun that was not theirs.

Police learned the shotgun was taken from a nearby residence.

Officers arrested Sloe when a third homeowner called to report a man was banging on their door.

Court records say a DNA test determined blood at the first home matched Sloe.

___

Information from: The Billings Gazette, http://www.billingsgazette.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB