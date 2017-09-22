Man convicted in kidnap, murder of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo

A jury reached a verdict in the case of a missing Tennessee nursing student who was first reported missing over six years ago.

Zachary Adams was convicted Friday for the kidnapping, rape and murder of Holly Bobo, 20.

Bobo was reported missing on April 13, 2011. Her body was discovered buried in the woods in September 2014 near her home in Decatur County, Tenn., where she initially was reported missing.

Adams had pleaded not guilty in court to her murder.

