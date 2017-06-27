Man convicted of sending false anthrax threats gets 2 years

A man who pleaded guilty to mailing false anthrax threats has been sentenced to serve two years in prison.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta said in a news release Tuesday that 50-year-old Travis Ball sent threatening letters to the State Bar of Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Ball was serving a sentence for arson in the Coffee County Correctional Facility in Nicholls when he mailed the letters in April 2016.

The letters contained a granular substance and said, “have some anthrax.”

The letter to the state bar threatened to kill all lawyers, while the letter to the Latter-Day Saints Church in Utah threatened to kill Mormons and burn their churches.

When he was sentenced Friday, Ball also was ordered to pay restitution of more than $10,700.