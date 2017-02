A 21 year old man is in critical conditions after an incident just after 8am at a construction site at the Village of Bayberry North in Odessa. Delaware Fire Marshal investigators say the victim was using an open flame to thaw frozen hose lines on a piece of machinery when the hose broke and the liquid inside was ignited. The victim received 2nd and 3rd degree burns to about 40% of his body and is at the Crozer Medical Center in Pennsylvania.