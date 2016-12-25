Man dies after confrontation with Florida officers

Florida authorities say a black man is dead after a confrontation with police outside a gas station.

According to a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report, 41-year-old Marcus Dushane White of Jacksonville died after being taken to a hospital early Saturday.

Sheriff’s Office Director Ron Lendvay told The Florida Times-Union (http://bit.ly/2igCDAJ ) that authorities were called to the gas station about a man bleeding from “obvious injuries” and knocking over displays.

Lendvay said White resisted being handcuffed, then “a physical confrontation ensued” before officers put a restraint on his legs.

White’s death is under investigation. Lendvay said no weapons or stun guns were used to subdue White. He said drugs were found on White at the hospital.

Lendvay said six officers were involved in the incident. Their races were not released.