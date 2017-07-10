Man dies after motorcycle accident on Kent Narrows Bridge

A motorcyclist has died following an accident on Saturday night. Around 10:30 PM Maryland State Police were called to the Kent Narrows Bridge after reports of a single vehicle accident. They found 53-year old Daniel Hurley of Stevensville thrown from his motorcycle. Police believe Hurley was driving his motorcycle down the center line of the road and struck the guardrail that divides the Eastbound & Westbound lanes while traveling over the Old Kent Narrows Bridge. Hurley was then thrown from his bike, and Maryland State Police took him to the Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore via helicopter, but Hurley died Sunday afternoon due to his injuries.