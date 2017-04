A 23-year-old man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping and killing a Utah train worker in Wyoming.

Dereck James Harrison entered his plea Monday during his arraignment in District Court in Kemmerer.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oFRacD) that Harrison pleaded guilty to first-degree murder while perpetrating a kidnapping and kidnapping in the May slaying of 63-year-old Kay Porter Ricks.