Man found unconscious in bathroom, arrested for robbery

The Delaware State Police have arrested a Delmar man after he was discovered unconscious in the bathroom of a local area Royal Farms convenience store. Around 4 am yesterday, troopers responded to a male subject found unconscious in the men’s bathroom of the Royal Farms off Rte 24 in Laurel. Evidence of heroin use was found in the bathroom, his clothing, and his car. After paramedics took the man to the hospital, he was identified as 31-year old Richard Oneal of Delmar. He was then arrested after a computer search showed he was wanted for a late-June robbery where he assaulted a subject and stole the victim’s wallet near Georgetown. He was also wanted as an absconder from probation. He was arrested for the robbery and on drug charges, and sent to Sussex Correctional in lieu of a $60,000 cash bond.