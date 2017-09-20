Man gets penis stuck inside dumbbell plate at gym

Firefighters in Worms, Germany were called in to help free a man who got his penis stuck in the hole of a 2.5kg (5.5 pound) weight at a gym.

With the help of a grinder and a hydraulic saw, they were able to break the weight into 5 parts, freeing the man’s penis.

On Friday, the Feuerwehr Worms Fire Department released a photo on Facebook, showing the dumbbell disc broken into 5 pieces after the 3-hour ordeal that took place in order to free the man.

The message in their Facebook post was very clear: “Bitte solche Aktionen nicht nachmachen!” which translates to “Please do not imitate such actions!”